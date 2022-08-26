Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Learning how to dare to be ambitious

Lifestyle blogger Caitlyn Scaggs offers tips on how to break out of your rut, and try something you’ve always wanted to do
Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says her friend pursued her dream of painting, and is now creating...
Blogger Caitlyn Scaggs says her friend pursued her dream of painting, and is now creating beautiful works like this one(Caitlyn Scaggs)
By Kimberly McBroom
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 6:06 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -It’s easy to be comfortable in your life and your normal routine. Breaking out of that to do what you’ve always dreamed of doing takes a lot of courage.

“The world needs people who will dare to be ambitious! These are the people who make the world a happier, healthier, more fun and beautiful place,” says blogger Caitlyn Scaggs.

“My friend Senta is a great example! During the height of the pandemic she took up painting. It began as “just for fun” with her kids at home and has blossomed into so much more,” says Scaggs.

Scaggs says Senta’s work is now featured in public and private galleries across the United States and Canada. She was even commissioned for a large mural. So, how do you get started in pursuing your dream?

“If you feel yourself considering a big move, a bold idea, or a wild dream, simply focus on the next right step,” explains Scaggs. “My friend Senta had to start by picking up the paint brush. Maybe for you it is taking an initial class, trying one project, or reaching out to have an initial conversation.”

You can read more about “Daring to be Ambitious” in Scaggs’ blog, “Boldly Pursue.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE LIGHTS
Man killed after encounter at Franklin County home
Christian Hernandez and Melissa Holland.
Mother wants justice for deaths of young couple in crash
Nicholas Davis mugshot
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke

Latest News

Rep. Ben Cline Sees Feeding SWVA'S Mobile Marketplace In Action
Rep. Ben Cline Sees Feeding SWVA'S Mobile Marketplace In Action
2022 Roanoke County Youth Risk Behavior Survey
2022 Roanoke County Youth Risk Behavior Survey
Arvold says she cast more than 200 principal actors for the project, which shined a spotlight...
HOMETOWN ENTERTAINMENT: Blacksburg native nominated for an Emmy for location casting in the Hulu series, “Dopesick”
We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with a few thunderstorms.
Friday August 26, Morning FastCast