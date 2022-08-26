MORNIN’ MOTIVATIONS: Learning how to dare to be ambitious

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -It’s easy to be comfortable in your life and your normal routine. Breaking out of that to do what you’ve always dreamed of doing takes a lot of courage.

“The world needs people who will dare to be ambitious! These are the people who make the world a happier, healthier, more fun and beautiful place,” says blogger Caitlyn Scaggs.

“My friend Senta is a great example! During the height of the pandemic she took up painting. It began as “just for fun” with her kids at home and has blossomed into so much more,” says Scaggs.

Scaggs says Senta’s work is now featured in public and private galleries across the United States and Canada. She was even commissioned for a large mural. So, how do you get started in pursuing your dream?

“If you feel yourself considering a big move, a bold idea, or a wild dream, simply focus on the next right step,” explains Scaggs. “My friend Senta had to start by picking up the paint brush. Maybe for you it is taking an initial class, trying one project, or reaching out to have an initial conversation.”

You can read more about “Daring to be Ambitious” in Scaggs’ blog, “Boldly Pursue.”

