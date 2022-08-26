NASA engineer explains Artemis mission launch Monday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - NASA is preparing to send humans back to the Moon for the first time in the early 1970s. These are the early steps toward the long term goal of getting humans to Mars.

Step one is an unmanned test flight schedule for launch Monday morning from Cape Canaveral. The Artemis I mission will test a flight which will send three mannequins 280, 000 miles into space. A full-size mannequin called Commander Moonikin Campos will be accompanied by two torso mannequins named Helga and Zohar as the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft lift off.

After a successful phase I, phase II of Artemis includes NASA’s first flight with a crew. They will travel farther into the Solar System than humans have ever traveled.

“Their mission will be to confirm all of the spacecraft’s systems operate as designed with crew aboard in the actual environment of deep space,” according to NASA.

Jeremy Parsons, the Deputy Manager for the Exploration Ground System Program at Kennedy Space Center said this will eventually pave the way for the first woman and first person of color to set foot on the moon.

You can learn more in our interview with Parsons on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk:

