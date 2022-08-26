Pioneering filmmaker with Roanoke ties featured in new exhibit on Black cinema

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s rich history includes a pioneering filmmaker. And Oscar Micheaux now has a role in a major exhibit on Black Cinema.

Micheaux produced as many as six films in Roanoke between 1920 and 1925.

His film company was headquartered on Henry Street.

He is now included in ‘Regeneration: Black Cinema 1898-1971,’ an exhibit that opened this week in Los Angeles at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

Jacqueline Stewart was the Chief Artistic and Programming Officer when we interviewed her earlier this year. She is now the museum’s Director and President.

“He’s an artist and a businessman, and moviemaking is an art and a business,” Stewart told us. “And Micheaux was absolutely critical for thinking about how to get your voice across, and to really reach audiences with that work.”

‘Regeneration: Black Cinema, 1898-1971′ opened on August 25, and the museum has also created a microsite online.

