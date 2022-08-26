Regulatory barriers reduced for Virginia construction, building trades

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Governor’s Office Release) - The Virginia Board for Contractors has taken steps to reduce several regulatory barriers in the construction- and building-related trades, according to Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The board runs under the Department of Professional and Occupational Regulation (DPOR).

The Board for Contractors board voted to:

· Reduce the years of experience requirement by 50%, from four to two years for skilled workers to become licensed as journey-level tradesmen for the most in-demand construction labor fields such as electrical, plumbing, and heating, ventilation & air conditioning, and gas fitting.

· Add additional license qualification pathways allowing entry for skilled workers to become licensed with various combinations of experience and training.

· Eliminate the regulatory mandate for continuing education in the trades.

“This is a major win for all Virginians,” said Youngkin. “Increasing opportunities for people to become licensed in high-demand, high-paying jobs while also helping businesses find the talent they desperately need will strengthen our Commonwealth. Since day one my administration has been working to reinvigorate job growth and make Virginia the best place to live, work and raise a family. I’m confident that these actions will move us closer to that goal.”

“Construction firms are struggling to find enough qualified workers to meet consumer needs and contribute to economic growth,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater. “Not enough people are entering training programs for these types of jobs. There isn’t one solution to this problem; we are working to increase awareness and opportunities for apprenticeships, and combined with making it easier for these skilled workers to become licensed and start working, we’ll begin to see a turnaround.”

“Our boards are composed of practitioners, business owners, as well as citizens, and as part of Governor Youngkin’s Day One commitment to reduce the regulatory burden on businesses and citizens across the Commonwealth, DPOR boards are evaluating the education and experience requirements of occupations to ensure we are not requiring more than is necessary to protect the public,” said DPOR Director Demetrios Melis.

Throughout the U.S. workforce, with Virginia being among states with the highest demand, there is a shortage of skilled tradespeople, according to Youngkin. The governor continues, “This problem, persisting both before and after the pandemic, inhibits job creation and economic growth. Skilled trades shortages contribute to higher housing prices and decreased housing supply, increased costs for consumers and businesses in a variety of sectors, and other cascading effects across commerce and the economy.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.