Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8.
Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Thompson at 434-946-9373 x6.
