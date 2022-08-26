Search ongoing for man missing from Amherst County

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Amherst County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a man missing since August 8.

Melvin Keith Taylor is 5′10″ and 175 pounds, according to the sheriff’s office. He was driving a red 2009 Toyota Camry with license plate number ID46420.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Investigator Thompson at 434-946-9373 x6.

