As Section 8 vouchers start to be distributed, more landlords are needed for housing

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke Redevelopment and Housing Authority is reporting a record high number of applicants this year for Section 8 housing.

4,106 Roanoke residents applied for the housing choice vouchers last week. RRHA is looking for more landlords, but some are hesitant to participate.

“We have a lot of great landlords and we’re looking for more,” RRHA executive director David Bustamante said.

RRHA is starting to issue Section 8 vouchers to the applicants from the 2019 waiting list. But there’s not enough units to meet the demand of more than four thousand people.

“The current market has gone tremendously high and with the rents so therefore everything keeps going up,” landlord Andy Stow said. “It’s difficult for everybody to find affordable housing.”

Stow explained how property owners are concerned for how tenants maintain the housing.

“There is a hesitancy to have them move in because if they do damage, the housing authority will not repair the damage. That’s on your own,” Stow said. “All you can do is collect the security deposit.”

Stow explained landlords consider more than income during applications.

“We still do background checks, credit checks, employment verification, we’ll talk to your current landlord, we will come see you where you’re currently living,” Stow said. “The best thing a person can do that’s on the Section 8 program is get their credit cleaned up.”

Landlords cannot discriminate against Section 8 applicants solely because they’re applying using a housing voucher. Bustamante explained landlords should be prepared to see an increase in voucher holders in the coming weeks.

“Everybody must at least consider that person for tenancy if they come to your unit,” Bustamante said. “This program wouldn’t be successful without having landlords.

The authority is trying to house as many people as soon as possible. The exact number of vouchers the authority gives out depends entirely on rent prices falling within the monthly funding of about a million dollars.

