Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Sinkhole blocks traffic in Botetourt County

Weather-related sinkhole at Highland and Sanderson in Botetourt County
Weather-related sinkhole at Highland and Sanderson in Botetourt County(Botetourt County Public Schools)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night.

Drivers will need to seek alternate routes to avoid the area, says VDOT, such as Murray Court to Richardson. VDOT asks drivers to adhere to the closure signs, as the road is impassable.

Weather-related sinkhole at Highland and Sanderson in Botetourt County
Weather-related sinkhole at Highland and Sanderson in Botetourt County(VDOT)

Because repairs are not anticipated by Friday afternoon, Botetourt County Public Schools says bus 100 will adjust its afternoon route.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE LIGHTS
Man killed after encounter at Franklin County home
Christian Hernandez and Melissa Holland.
Mother wants justice for deaths of young couple in crash
Nicholas Davis mugshot
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
Alisha Osbourne was last seen Monday on Glen Meadow Drive in Rocky Mount.
Missing woman out of Franklin Co. found in Roanoke

Latest News

Image depicting traffic cones
Rt. 620 closed in Nelson Co. for multiple weeks due to flooding
VDOT
Cleared: Botetourt Co. crash causes delays along I-81S Saturday
Pittsylvania County Bridge Dedication
Pittsylvania County Bridge Dedication Honors Troopers
Chatham bridge renamed after state trooper
Pittsylvania County renames two bridges after Virginia State troopers