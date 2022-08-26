Sinkhole blocks traffic in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Highland Drive in Botetourt County, near its intersection with Sanderson Drive in the Cloverdale area, is closed until further notice because of a weather-related pipe failure and sinkhole, according to VDOT. A severe rainstorm hit the area Thursday night.

Drivers will need to seek alternate routes to avoid the area, says VDOT, such as Murray Court to Richardson. VDOT asks drivers to adhere to the closure signs, as the road is impassable.

Weather-related sinkhole at Highland and Sanderson in Botetourt County (VDOT)

Because repairs are not anticipated by Friday afternoon, Botetourt County Public Schools says bus 100 will adjust its afternoon route.

