Teen charged with first-degree murder in Danville; second suspect still sought

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teen is being charged with the first-degree murder of a Daleville man August 16, according to the Danville Police Department.

The 14-year-old was previously charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police say they won’t release the teen’s name or mugshot of the suspect. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office will decide whether the boy is charged as an adult or a juvenile.

Police are still looking for 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, who is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police say he is believed to have left the scene of the killing with a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, 19, wanted on multiple charges including use of a firearm during a felony. (Danville Police Department)

Anyone who has information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Oliver is asked to contact the Danville Police Department via patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, or 911. You can also contact Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, be in touch through social media or email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

