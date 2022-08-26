Teen charged with first-degree murder in Danville; second suspect still sought
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A teen is being charged with the first-degree murder of a Daleville man August 16, according to the Danville Police Department.
The 14-year-old was previously charged with robbery and the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police say they won’t release the teen’s name or mugshot of the suspect. The Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office will decide whether the boy is charged as an adult or a juvenile.
Police are still looking for 19-year-old Marte Wil-Shownn Oliver, who is wanted for robbery, use of a firearm during a felony and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police say he is believed to have left the scene of the killing with a gun and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone who has information on the shooting or the whereabouts of Oliver is asked to contact the Danville Police Department via patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, or 911. You can also contact Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, be in touch through social media or email at crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use the crime tips app CARE at p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.
Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.