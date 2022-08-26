Youth Risk Behavior Survey shines spotlight into student mental health

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Roanoke County School Board was presented with the 2022 Youth Risk Behavior Survey at its meeting Thursday night.

The positives were that the survey showed less use of alcohol and marijuana among Roanoke County Middle School and High School students.

“You can see that with the alcohol use, the trend is down, there was a bump in 2018 and now it’s going back down. Here’s our marijuana use, I will tell you that for the last two times, I’ve told you, I thought this would go up, I’m very happy to report it’s not going up, yet,” said Nancy Hans, executive director of the Prevention Council of Roanoke.

But it also pushed phone usage and mental health struggles among students into the spotlight.

“What we expected to see through the pandemic was the mental health concerns and receiving this data certainly substantiated that. As far as suicide, even 1% is too much, but our students said 19% in middle schools and 26% of our high schoolers said that. It was an increase of 7% for our high schoolers, remained the same for our middle schoolers,” said Dr. Shawn Hughes, director of school counseling for Roanoke City Public Schools.

The numbers are concerning, but also show more can be done inside the schools and out of them to support students.

“That’s why data is so important, so that we can get a handle on what is truly happening and then now how do we respond as a community to continue to help our children but our entire families too,” said Hans.

“It takes a village. It takes the parents, it takes the teachers, the staff, the counselors and the community to make a difference,” said Hughes.

The School Board was very supportive in working towards addressing these issues anyway they can help.

“We need to make sure we’re not burying ourselves in the sand and it includes parental involvement,” said David Linden, chairman of the RCSB.

Leaders also outlined the work they are doing everyday to address the issues in the report. Hans mentioned there is a growing concern of access to fentanyl and the legalization of marijuana.

“The other piece is we are extremely concerned about fentanyl. There is a campaign out there nationally, one pill can kill, and because of this screen and because of our ability to get things off the internet, we really need to help people understand this. Fentanyl how it’s accessed and the other piece that we are really concerned about is yes, we are legalizing marijuana in Virginia, but there is something called dabbing and that is directly related to psychosis,” said Hans.

