Blue Ridge Children’s Museum hosts a mural contribution event

The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum is looking to finish painting the final side of its exterior,...
The Blue Ridge Children’s Museum is looking to finish painting the final side of its exterior, but they wanted this wall to be different.(WHSV)
By Bria Stith
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 27, the Blue Ridge Children’s Museum Hosted one of many mural artist workdays.

Children from the Staunton, Augusta, and Waynesboro communities were invited to contribute drawings.

Local muralist Chicho Lorenzo will recreate each drawing to fit on the canvas, which will be the side of the building.

The museum’s goal is to finish all four outer walls of its building to make the area feel more family-friendly with artwork.

“What the children are doing here is they are creating flowers or bugs that represent them and then our muralist is going to reproduce that up on the on the wall, and the kids’ drawings will be part of the mural for as long as it lasts,” said Karen Orlando, president and founder of the BRCM.

The BRCM will be hosting this event two more times during the month of September.

