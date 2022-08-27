Hometown Local
Child shot in Lynchburg released from hospital, potential witness sought

Lynchburg Police
Lynchburg Police(Lynchburg Police)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A four-year-old girl who was shot at the Liberty gas station (3145 Campbell Avenue) on Tuesday night was released from the hospital and is expected to fully recover from her injuries.

She had been shot as a passenger in a van in the parking lot as four suspects fired at the vehicle and fled on foot.

Lynchburg Police say as they continue to search for more witnesses, a review of video from the gas station confirmed that another customer was in the store just prior to the shooting. They are asking for help identifying this person as a potential witness.

Contact the police at 434-455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900 with information.

