Feeding Southwest Virginia continues to advocate for increased SNAP benefits

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - During the pandemic, SNAP benefits were increased. But the future of the increased benefits continues to be unclear as the program is on a month to month renewal process.

“SNAP benefits were increased during COVID, so they are being decreased and they will probably be decreased again,” said Pamela Irvine, president and CEO of Southwest Virginia.

Irvine said the increased benefits are vital right now, especially as food insecure residents are having to navigate inflation.

“For the first time in 50 years, there was an adjustment made during the pandemic to the SNAP benefits, but it’s not enough now to keep up with inflation. So we’re concerned about that. We need SNAP dollars and benefits for families in Southwest Virginia.”

Irvine said they are monitoring the process and are keeping there eye on it through October. But they are also meeting with elected officials to spotlight the importance of making these increased benefits permanent.

Feeding Southwest Virginia said there are 144,000 food insecure people in the 26 counties they serve.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.