Financial planner: You can still achieve financial goals during inflation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -- Building your savings during inflation is not impossible to do. That’s according to financial planner Dusty Dean with Good Wealth Management in Harrisonburg.

He says it takes intentionality and planning to achieve your financial goals.

He recommends saving enough money to cover the necessary expenses for three to six months. While it can seem intimidating to some people, Dean reminds you savings is not something immediate. It is something to work toward.

”Saving is building to the point which you are able to save,” Dean said. “So come up with a plan. Set your goals. Be committed to them, and keep track of your progress.”

Once you’ve done that, begin working to lower your housing and debt ratio.

Housing ratio, or expenses, includes rent or mortgage payments, utility costs, and any other expense needed to keep your home running. That should equal about 28% of one’s income: about 36% or less should go towards debt payments.

After clearing those “hurdles”, Dean said it is safe to start saving into your future.

When it comes to investing, his advice is simple: “Start early. Invest often.”

This, too, requires a plan. If you are not sure where to start, he suggests speaking with a financial planner.

