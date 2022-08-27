Generation Next program helps landowners plan the future of their property

South Boston, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new program helping landowners make plans for passing their land to the next generation.

Generation Next is a partnership between The Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Cooperative Extension that focuses on keeping forests intact and in the family.

Generation Next is hosting it’s first workshop Friday and Saturday night in South Boston.

Attorneys, accountants, and other professionals will be at the workshops to help land owners create a plan to make sure their land stays in their families.

“We don’t like to talk about what will happen when we die, but something will happen to your land when you die. You want to make sure that what happens to your land is what you want to happen to it. That it’s passed on to your children or other heirs and that they know what you want,” said Karen Snape, Virginia Cooperative Extension associate.

The next workshop will be held virtually on September 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More dates and locations for the workshops can be found on their website.

