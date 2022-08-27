Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Generation Next program helps landowners plan the future of their property

Generation Next program for landowners
Generation Next program for landowners(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:28 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

South Boston, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new program helping landowners make plans for passing their land to the next generation.

Generation Next is a partnership between The Virginia Department of Forestry and the Virginia Cooperative Extension that focuses on keeping forests intact and in the family.

Generation Next is hosting it’s first workshop Friday and Saturday night in South Boston.

Attorneys, accountants, and other professionals will be at the workshops to help land owners create a plan to make sure their land stays in their families.

“We don’t like to talk about what will happen when we die, but something will happen to your land when you die. You want to make sure that what happens to your land is what you want to happen to it. That it’s passed on to your children or other heirs and that they know what you want,” said Karen Snape, Virginia Cooperative Extension associate.

The next workshop will be held virtually on September 7 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

More dates and locations for the workshops can be found on their website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County
We love and miss you so much.
WDBJ7 remembers Adam and Alison
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
Weather-related sinkhole at Highland and Sanderson in Botetourt County
Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County

Latest News

IMSA returns to VIR
IMSA SportsCar Championship returns to Virginia International Raceway
Police ask for help on Childs-Metzler cold case thirteen-year anniversary
Police ask for help on Childs-Metzler cold case thirteen-year anniversary
Police ask for help on Childs-Metzler cold case thirteen-year anniversary
Police ask for help on Childs-Metzler cold case thirteen-year anniversary
Weathertech Back At Virginia International Raceway
Weathertech Back At Virginia International Raceway
FFE: Byrd Vs. Liberty Friday Night
FFE: Byrd Vs. Liberty Friday Night