IMSA SportsCar Championship returns to Virginia International Raceway

Alton, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia International Raceway is hosting its largest race of the year this weekend.

The IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship racing series started Friday and will continue through Sunday.

There will also be food trucks, bouncy houses, and go cart racing at the event.

VIR is expecting a total of around 30,000 people to visit the racetrack this weekend.

“On a Friday afternoon, we’re already bringing lots of people in. I hope they’re spending lots of money here locally with everybody and everybody here shows them their best side of southern hospitality to make them come back often and bring their friends,” said Connie Nyholm, Co-owner of VIR.

Racing begins at 8:30 a.m. each day and continues until 5:30 in the evening.

Kids under 12 get in free and tickets can be bought at the gate or online.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.