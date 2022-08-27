One dead in Bland Co. after ATV overturns

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charles A. Clark, 80, died at the scene Friday after an ATV crash at around 11:30 a.m. on private property in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane.

According to Virginia State Police, Clark was driving a Polaris Sportsman 4-wheeler and towing a brush clearing machine along a steep hillside field before the vehicle overturned multiple times and fell downward.

The Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Bland Rescue also responded.

