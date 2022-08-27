Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

One dead in Bland Co. after ATV overturns

(MGN)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLAND COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Charles A. Clark, 80, died at the scene Friday after an ATV crash at around 11:30 a.m. on private property in the 100 block of Bobwhite Lane.

According to Virginia State Police, Clark was driving a Polaris Sportsman 4-wheeler and towing a brush clearing machine along a steep hillside field before the vehicle overturned multiple times and fell downward.

The Bland County Sheriff’s Office and Bland Rescue also responded.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

POLICE LIGHTS
Man killed after encounter at Franklin County home
Christian Hernandez and Melissa Holland.
Mother wants justice for deaths of young couple in crash
File - Police lights
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County
Montgomery County break-in suspect, possibly Shawn Tolbert
Community-wide search for suspect Shawn Tolbert continues
Nicholas Davis mugshot
Man charged for deaths of couple in DWI crash

Latest News

Micheaux Included In Major Exhibit
Micheaux Included In Major Exhibit
Ramada Inn Demolition Under Way
Ramada Inn Demolition Under Way
What's What With the Weekend, August 26-28
Thursday Night Blacksburg Officer-Involved Shooting Resident Reaction
Thursday Night Blacksburg Officer-Involved Shooting Resident Reaction