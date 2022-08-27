Police ask for help on Childs-Metzler cold case thirteen-year anniversary

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s been 13 years since two Virginia Tech students were shot and killed. To date, no one has been charged with their murders.

Heidi Childs and David Metzler were murdered in the Caldwell Fields parking lot of the Jefferson National Forest in Montgomery County.

Police are putting out their call once again to have the public help them piece the case together.

They’re offering 100-thousand dollars for any information that leads to an arrest.

For more information, visit vspunsolved.com or call 540-375-9589.

