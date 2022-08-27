Hometown Local
Senior Alert issued for man missing out of Orange Co.

Courtesy: Virginia State Police
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 1:13 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Senior Alert has been issued for Kobus E. Forie, 71 of Orange County, after he was last seen on Friday at around 4 p.m. along Wildflower Way in Locust Grove.

According to Virginia State Police, Forie stands at six-feet-one-inch tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is bald with blue eyes, and might be wearing a light-colored shirt with cream-colored shorts and gray shoes.

Forie suffers from a cognitive impairment, adding a credible threat to his health and safety due to his disappearance.

Contact 911 or the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 540-406-3058 with information.

