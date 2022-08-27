Smith Mountain Lake community honors Alison Parker and Adam Ward

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy played its first game on its new field Friday night. But it was a night that was about much more than football.

“Seven years ago today, our beautiful community was struck by tragedy at Bridgewater Plaza. Two innocent lives were taken too soon, Alison Parker and Adam Ward,” the announcer said.

Less than 10 minutes from where Alison Parker and Adam Ward were shot and killed, Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy took the time Friday night to honor and remember them on the football teams brand new field.

“We just want to take a moment to memorize it and to honor the victims and hopefully something like that never happens again,” said Head Football Coach, Kenis Maciel.

Vicki Gardner, who survived the attack, was also honored at midfield. She was joined by her husband, Tim, EastLake Community Church Pastor Troy Keaton and SMLCA Athletic Director Mike Greathouse.

“Losing two incredible people, Alison and Adam, there’s no words for that, there’s just no words for that,” said Gardner.

For Gardner, each year on August 26th, is about community.

“It is a horrible event that brought our community together. Made us realize how precious life is,” said Gardner.

It’s also about making sure Alison and Adam are never forgotten.

”We just really really want the community to remember and not forget the families and this time,” said Greathouse.

SMLCA was proud to start their new season with a moment of silence and remembrance of Alison and Adam.

