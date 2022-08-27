Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Vinton’s Dog Days of Summer

Dogs Days of Summer
Dogs Days of Summer(Patsy Montesinos)
By Patsy Montesinos
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) -Lancerlot Sports Complex hosted “The Town of Vinton Dog Days of Summer.”

It was a fun-filled event for dogs to cool off from the hot weather today.

The free event had an ice rink, a dog park, and an outdoor swimming pool for the four-legged friends.

Over 20 animal vendors were on-site informing people about their services.

“You get to meet new people, meet new dogs,” said Vendor Sharon Sowers. “And it’s great because all the vendors that are out here we actually get to know where they are. Get to purchase new stuff from them. So, you’re learning new stuff about everybody here.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
Man killed in shootout with police in Montgomery County
We love and miss you so much.
WDBJ7 remembers Adam and Alison
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
One dead in Bland Co. after ATV overturns
Weather-related sinkhole at Highland and Sanderson in Botetourt County
Detour set around sinkhole in Botetourt County

Latest News

New River clean up
People across our hometowns gathered to cleanup the New River.
Birthdays and anniversaries for August 27, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 27, 2022
Saturday Morning Update
Courtesy: Virginia State Police
Senior Alert canceled; man found