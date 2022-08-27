Vinton’s Dog Days of Summer

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) -Lancerlot Sports Complex hosted “The Town of Vinton Dog Days of Summer.”

It was a fun-filled event for dogs to cool off from the hot weather today.

The free event had an ice rink, a dog park, and an outdoor swimming pool for the four-legged friends.

Over 20 animal vendors were on-site informing people about their services.

“You get to meet new people, meet new dogs,” said Vendor Sharon Sowers. “And it’s great because all the vendors that are out here we actually get to know where they are. Get to purchase new stuff from them. So, you’re learning new stuff about everybody here.”

