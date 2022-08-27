Warm and humid with pop-up storms this weekend

Warm and humid through the weekend

Shower chances stay on the lower end (<30%)

Cooler air is possible for the holiday weekend

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Another front will enter the area today, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see a lot of moisture from this system. Today looks like the best day to see a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Biggest thing will be the opportunity for slow-moving heavy downpours. Isolated flooding can’t be ruled out. Highs will mainly be in the 80s across the region with a few 90s possible to the East.

Pop up slow moving storms possible later today. (WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is watching a couple of tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Right now, development chances look low for the next 5 days. After the 5-day stretch (later next week) gradual strengthening is possible. It’ll be a close call to see if we have a named storm for the month of August.

NHC 5 day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

