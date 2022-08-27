Hometown Local
Warm and humid with pop-up storms this weekend

Most will remain dry, but places that see rain could run into isolated flooding.
Warm and humid with an isolated storm possible.
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 6:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Warm and humid through the weekend
  • Shower chances stay on the lower end (<30%)
  • Cooler air is possible for the holiday weekend

SATURDAY - SUNDAY

Another front will enter the area today, but it doesn’t look like we’ll see a lot of moisture from this system. Today looks like the best day to see a few showers and isolated thunderstorms. Biggest thing will be the opportunity for slow-moving heavy downpours. Isolated flooding can’t be ruled out. Highs will mainly be in the 80s across the region with a few 90s possible to the East.

Pop up slow moving storms possible later today.
Pop up slow moving storms possible later today.(WDBJ Weather)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is watching a couple of tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Right now, development chances look low for the next 5 days. After the 5-day stretch (later next week) gradual strengthening is possible. It’ll be a close call to see if we have a named storm for the month of August.

NHC 5 day outlook
NHC 5 day outlook(WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

