Experts give water safety tips ahead of Labor Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Compared to Memorial Day weekend, officials expect Labor Day weekend to be safer for those heading out on the river because the water levels won’t be nearly as high.

During Memorial Day weekend, the river crested at over 9 feet. That’s when only professionals should be out on the water. Right now, the James River is cresting around 4 feet which is below the level that the park system considers dangerous.

“When the river is above 5 feet or above 5 and a half feet the nature of the rapids change and as you go to 6 feet 6 and a half feet all of a sudden the hydraulics become more dangerous the force of the rapids between the rocks becomes greater,” said Ralph White who formerly served as the manager of the James River Park System.

Despite the lower levels, experts say you still need use caution and wear a life vest regardless of what level the water is at.

“Be careful not to try things that you wouldn’t usually try I know the water is going to be lower you’re going to be able to get across to the rocks at different levels but always keep in mind that you have to get back and to do so before it gets dark,” explained firefighter Mark Irwin.

It’s also important to know what to do if you end up in an unsafe situation

“The phrase is nose up toes up so if you’re coming down the river you don’t want to get your foot caught under a rock because when you get your foot stuck under a rock the water pressure pushes your body down and it’s extremely hard to pull your body back up,” Irwin stated.

The James River Park System put new signs up earlier this summer. The signs allow you to scan a QR code with your phone to check water levels before you head out on the river.

