Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash late Saturday night

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A single-vehicle crash along Spring Branch Road in Rockbridge County late Saturday night has resulted in one person dead.

The crash occurred in the area one tenth of a mile south of Lacy Lane at around 10:10 p.m. when the driver of a 1996 Ford Explorer ran off the right side of the road. The car then overcorrected and overturned.

Alvin O’Neal Merchant, 58 of Lexington, Va., died at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Virginia State Police say alcohol is believed to be involved in causing the crash.

