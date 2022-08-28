One person dead after early morning shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Police Department is investigating a fatal early morning shooting in northwest Roanoke.

Authorities have confirmed one person is dead.

Police say it happened just before 3:00 a.m. near 10th Street and Levelton Ave NW.

Officials were also able to confirm one person is in custody. Police have not identified the suspect.

Authorities say the victim’s name will not be released until next of kin has been notified.

We will update this story as we learn more about this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.