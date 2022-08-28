Hometown Local
Fatal tractor trailer crash causes backups on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County

Interstate 81 crash in Roanoke County
Interstate 81 crash in Roanoke County(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:36 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - According to VDOT 511, drivers can expect delays on Interstate 81 in Roanoke County due to a fatal tractor trailer crash on Sunday morning.

According to the website’s map, the crash happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 135.5.

Virginia State Police confirmed the crash happened just after 10:30 am.

The south left shoulder, left lane, and right lane are closed.

Traffic backups are approximately 3 miles long according to VDOT 511.

Police say a tractor trailer is overturned in the median with entrapment.

It is unclear at this time if any other cars are involved in the crash, according to police.

Traffic is being detoured at exit 137 and moved to Route 460 by VDOT.

