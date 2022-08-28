Wedding Boom expected post-pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The US is expected to see a record number of weddings this year after the pandemic drought.

A love that started with an online message, is now heading to the altar. Angelica Witcher and Kenneth Walker got engaged on a cruise earlier this year.

“And so, I just reached out and said, ‘Hey how are you?’ And we just kicked it off on 4/20 in 2015 and now we’re together and getting married,” said Witcher.

Witcher will be part of what’s expected to be the biggest wedding season in the US. Global company The Knot estimates 2.6 million weddings will take place this year.

“We’re getting married on a Thursday and so with it being a Thursday, it should be really easy to book venues get vendors, etc, that’s not the case,” added Witcher.

After a pandemic-imposed drought, the wedding industry is booming again. Virginia Bride Magazine owner Angeline Frame says supply chain issues alongside staff shortages are affecting businesses.

“Because you have so many weddings that were postponed and canceled last year that are happening right now with weddings that those vendors had already booked,” explained Frame.

If want to say yes to the dress, bridal shops recommend you book an appointment right after the big question.

“We’re glad to be back on track with everything. There’s so many weddings going on in this time right now,” said Ashley Grace Bridal Stylist Taylor Tanzar. “Huge increase of brides coming to our store and we’re so excited to serve them.”

Despite all the challenges, Witcher and Walker will say “I do” on the day of their anniversary.

“I think it’s phenomenal that so many people are getting married because I love when people fall in love, and they share that with their family and friends,” added Witcher. “So. I am just really excited to be getting married.”

