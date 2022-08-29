Hometown Local
40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns to Roanoke

40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns home.
40 Years Ago: The Queen of Steam returns home.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It was 40 years ago this month that a Roanoke icon came home.

In August 1982, the Norfolk and Western 611 rolled into Roanoke under her own power for the first time in 20 years.

The Queen of Steam had been restored at the Norfolk Southern shops in Birmingham, Alabama, and a large crowd was on hand to welcome her home.

The locomotive was restored again in 2015, and we learned today that it has just completed its five-year inspection.

The 611 will operate this fall in Strasburg, Pennsylvania with cab experiences, and one weekend of excursions during the month of November.

