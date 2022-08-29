68 dogs rescued in Pittsylvania County hoarding case adopted into homes

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - 68 dogs seized as part of a hoarding case in Pittsylvania County have been adopted into homes.

The Pittsylvania Pet Center said the dogs “were in horrible condition, some having never interacted with a person or seen daylight. The situation was nothing like nothing the staff of the Pittsylvania Pet Center or the County’s Animal Control Officers had ever seen.”

“They’re all in homes and they’re all having great lives,” said Pittsylvania Pet Center Director Brent Weinkauf. “From day one, that’s what kept us going, because we knew that if we put in the time and the hard work there was going to be a positive outcome.”

Click here for more information about the pet center and this case.

Animal Control officers with the Pittsylvania County Public Safety Department seized the 68 sick dogs from a home in April, according to the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The department concluded the conditions of the animals warranted them being taken from the home for more care. Animal control officers are speaking with the Commonwealth Attorney’s Office and charges against the pet owners are pending.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.