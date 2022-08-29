BB pistol made to look like handgun found at Amherst County school

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - No threats were reported during an investigation into a gun on campus at Amherst Education Center Monday.

Staff at Amherst County Public Schools received a report that a student had a weapon at the center. An investigation by Amherst County Public Schools and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office led to the finding of a student with a BB-Pistol made to look like a handgun, according to the school district, which says no threats were made to any students or staff.

In a statement, the district says, “Appropriate actions were taken by Amherst County Public Schools administration and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.” No more specifics about the student or punishment have been released.

The district released the following statement:

Safety is a top priority in Amherst County Public Schools. We encourage you to take time to discuss school safety and the seriousness of such an incident. Please remind your students that if they “see something, say something” to an adult. School safety is a collaborative effort between the schools, families, and the community. We need to continue to work together to provide for a safe educational environment for students and staff. We thank the administration of Amherst Education Center and the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office for their swift response to this incident. Thank you.

