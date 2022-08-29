Bedford man arrested on child sex charges

BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man has been charged with child sex crimes, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Police say the Criminal Investigation Division investigated a report of a sexual assault August 26.

30-year-old Andrew Donahue is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of forcible sodomy.

Donahue is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

