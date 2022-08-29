Hometown Local
Bedford man arrested on child sex charges

Andrew Donahue, 30, of Bedford County, arrested on multiple charges including Indecent...
Andrew Donahue, 30, of Bedford County, arrested on multiple charges including Indecent liberties with a child.(Blue Ridge Regional Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man has been charged with child sex crimes, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Police say the Criminal Investigation Division investigated a report of a sexual assault August 26.

30-year-old Andrew Donahue is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of forcible sodomy.

Donahue is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.

