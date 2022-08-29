Bedford man arrested on child sex charges
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEDFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - A Bedford County man has been charged with child sex crimes, according to the Bedford Police Department.
Police say the Criminal Investigation Division investigated a report of a sexual assault August 26.
30-year-old Andrew Donahue is charged with two counts of indecent liberties with a child and two counts of forcible sodomy.
Donahue is being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail without bond.
