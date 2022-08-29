Big Island power to be down Tuesday morning due to lightning strike repairs

BIG ISLAND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Big Island Elementary School, Big Island Library and Big Island proper will all be without power Tuesday morning after the main transmission line was struck by lightning.

The line will be de-energized at 8:00 a.m. and brought back to service between 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, however it’s necessary to make repairs before the circuit fails and causes greater damage,” added Bedford Electric.

Bedford Electric website

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.