Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Big Island power to be down Tuesday morning due to lightning strike repairs

Bedford Electric
Bedford Electric(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIG ISLAND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Big Island Elementary School, Big Island Library and Big Island proper will all be without power Tuesday morning after the main transmission line was struck by lightning.

The line will be de-energized at 8:00 a.m. and brought back to service between 12 p.m. -1 p.m.

“We apologize for the inconvenience, however it’s necessary to make repairs before the circuit fails and causes greater damage,” added Bedford Electric.

Bedford Electric website

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 81 crash in Roanoke County
Man dies after truck overturns along I-81S in Roanoke Co.
Photo: WDBJ7
One person dead, another in hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash
File - Police lights
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg

Latest News

BB pistol made to look like handgun found at Amherst County school
Former E.C. Glass student arrested for trespassing after walking grounds, claiming to have gun
Chef Roland Mesnier, who served five US presidents and was a chef at the Omni Homestead Resort
Former chef to presidents and at Omni Homestead dies at 78
File - Police lights
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg