Bird and wildlife watching trail coming to Ivanhoe

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bird watchers will soon have a common area to enjoy nature in Ivanhoe, Va.

The Friends of the New River Trail, New River Trail State Park and the Virginia Outdoors Foundation are working to develop 48 acres into a birding and wildlife watching area along the New River Trail.

It will be near the Ivanhoe Trestle that goes over the New River.

President of the Friends of the New River Trail Joe Elton says volunteers have identified 179 different species of birds in the area over the last decade

The trail is designed to be inclusive to everyone.

“The whole New River Valley is just so rich for for wildlife, but here we’re going to make it a little more accessible for people that have mobility challenges,” Elton said.

The trial is made possible through a $20,000 grant form the Virginia Outdoors Foundation.

Elton hopes to have the trail completed in about one year.

