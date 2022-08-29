Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Bird and wildlife watching trail coming to Ivanhoe

Site of future Ivanhoe bird watching trail
Site of future Ivanhoe bird watching trail(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bird watchers will soon have a common area to enjoy nature in Ivanhoe, Va.

The Friends of the New River Trail, New River Trail State Park and the Virginia Outdoors Foundation are working to develop 48 acres into a birding and wildlife watching area along the New River Trail.

It will be near the Ivanhoe Trestle that goes over the New River.

President of the Friends of the New River Trail Joe Elton says volunteers have identified 179 different species of birds in the area over the last decade

The trail is designed to be inclusive to everyone.

“The whole New River Valley is just so rich for for wildlife, but here we’re going to make it a little more accessible for people that have mobility challenges,” Elton said.

The trial is made possible through a $20,000 grant form the Virginia Outdoors Foundation.

Elton hopes to have the trail completed in about one year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 81 crash in Roanoke County
Man dies after truck overturns along I-81S in Roanoke Co.
Photo: WDBJ7
One person dead, another in hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash
The regulation passed on Thursday in California would end the sell of new gas powered cars by...
Virginia could follow California in ending sales of new gas powered cars by 2035

Latest News

Fire truck
Two killed in Buchanan County fire
Richard Knight, 39, of Staunton, sentenced to 57 months in jail.
Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer
Monday Midday Update
All 68 dogs rescued after Pittsylvania County hoarding investigation have been placed into...
68 dogs rescued in Pittsylvania County hoarding case adopted into homes