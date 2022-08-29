Danville apartment heavily damaged after fire

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville apartment sustained heavy damage in a fire Sunday night, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews say they responded just before midnight to the 300 block of Seminole Trail.

When crews arrived they found a 12-unit, two-story apartment building with the apartment in the center on fire with heavy flames. The fire caused heavy damage to both floors of the apartment. Crews say they were able to contain the fire to one apartment. All residents of the complex were able to return to their homes, except for the residents of the apartment that caught on fire and their neighbors whose apartment will need to be cleaned up by crews before returning.

The Danville Fire Department Fire Marshalls’ Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

