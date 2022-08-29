Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Danville apartment heavily damaged after fire

Source: Gray News Media
Source: Gray News Media(Gray News Media)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Danville apartment sustained heavy damage in a fire Sunday night, according to the Danville Fire Department.

Crews say they responded just before midnight to the 300 block of Seminole Trail.

When crews arrived they found a 12-unit, two-story apartment building with the apartment in the center on fire with heavy flames. The fire caused heavy damage to both floors of the apartment. Crews say they were able to contain the fire to one apartment. All residents of the complex were able to return to their homes, except for the residents of the apartment that caught on fire and their neighbors whose apartment will need to be cleaned up by crews before returning.

The Danville Fire Department Fire Marshalls’ Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 81 crash in Roanoke County
Man dies after truck overturns along I-81S in Roanoke Co.
Photo: WDBJ7
One person dead, another in hospital after early morning shooting in NW Roanoke
Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash late Saturday night
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Highs on Monday will read in the 80s and low 90s, but that feels-like temperature will be a few...
Staying hot for the rest of August; changes expected later this week

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 29, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 29, 2022
Ursula’s Café Opens in Roanoke
Ursula’s Café Opens in Roanoke
Gas pump.
Gas prices in Roanoke down 41 cents in a month, up 56.6 cents in a year
Ursula’s Café
Ursula’s Café opens in downtown Roanoke