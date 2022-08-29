Dunkin’ offering free medium coffee for teachers
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dunkin’ Donuts is offering teachers free a warm or cold beverage to show appreciation for the hard work they do.
Dunkin’ restaurants across Virginia will give teachers a free medium hot or iced coffee on September 1st.
“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Melissa Goulette, Dunkin’ VA Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”
