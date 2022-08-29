Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Dunkin’ offering free medium coffee for teachers

Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1, 2022.
Dunkin' Donuts offers free coffee to teachers on Sept. 1, 2022.(Dunkin' Donuts)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Dunkin’ Donuts is offering teachers free a warm or cold beverage to show appreciation for the hard work they do.

Dunkin’ restaurants across Virginia will give teachers a free medium hot or iced coffee on September 1st.

“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Melissa Goulette, Dunkin’ VA Field Marketing Manager. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 81 crash in Roanoke County
Man dies after truck overturns along I-81S in Roanoke Co.
Photo: WDBJ7
One person dead, another in hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash
The regulation passed on Thursday in California would end the sell of new gas powered cars by...
Virginia could follow California in ending sales of new gas powered cars by 2035

Latest News

Fire truck
Two killed in Buchanan County fire
Richard Knight, 39, of Staunton, sentenced to 57 months in jail.
Staunton man sentenced to 57 months hitting federal officer
Monday Midday Update
All 68 dogs rescued after Pittsylvania County hoarding investigation have been placed into...
68 dogs rescued in Pittsylvania County hoarding case adopted into homes