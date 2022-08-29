Former chef to presidents and at Omni Homestead dies at 78

HOT SPRINGS, Va. (WDBJ) - A former chef at the Omni Homestead Resort in Hot Springs who was lured to the White House has died. He was 78.

Chef Roland Mesnier began his culinary career in 1958 at age 14 in his native France, according to the resort. After considerable training as a baker, he came to the U.S. in 1976 to work at the Homestead, then served at the White House for 27 years, holding the title of Executive Pastry Chef, according to the White House Historical Association. He served five presidents, beginning with Jimmy Carter in 1979 and retiring during the George W. Bush administration.

After leaving the White House, Mesnier published books about desserts.

Mesnier died August 26.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.