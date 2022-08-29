Former E.C. Glass student arrested for trespassing after walking grounds, claiming to have gun

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - E.C. Glass High School was placed under lockdown Monday after a former student was walking around the faculty parking lot shouting he had a gun.

According to Lynchburg Police, the male juvenile was reported by an employee of the school at around 11:37 a.m., leading school administration to initiate the lockdown.

The juvenile was located and arrested within minutes by officers behind Dollar General at 2312 Memorial Avenue. He is charged with trespassing on school property and was taken to the intake office at the Lynchburg Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.

No gun was found in this case.

