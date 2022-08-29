Gas prices in Roanoke down 41 cents in a month, up 56.6 cents in a year

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Average gasoline prices in Roanoke have fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.43 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 155 stations in Roanoke. Prices in Roanoke are 41 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 56.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 7.3 cents in the last week and stands at $5.04 per gallon.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Roanoke was priced at $3.19 per gallon yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89 per gallon, a difference of 70 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.19 per gallon while the highest was $5.19 per gallon, a difference of $2.00 per gallon.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.81 per gallon today. The national average is down 39.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 69.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.

Historical gasoline prices in Roanoke and the national average going back ten years:

August 29, 2021: $2.86 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.12 per gallon)

August 29, 2020: $2.07 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.23 per gallon)

August 29, 2019: $2.33 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.57 per gallon)

August 29, 2018: $2.53 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.83 per gallon)

August 29, 2017: $2.17 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.40 per gallon)

August 29, 2016: $2.01 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.22 per gallon)

August 29, 2015: $2.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $2.49 per gallon)

August 29, 2014: $3.09 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.43 per gallon)

August 29, 2013: $3.24 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.56 per gallon)

August 29, 2012: $3.63 per gallon (U.S. Average: $3.81 per gallon)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

Greensboro- $3.44 per gallon, down 6.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.50 per gallon.

Winston-Salem- $3.48 per gallon, down 5.1 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.53 per gallon.

Virginia- $3.62 per gallon, down 5.8 cents per gallon from last week’s $3.68 per gallon.

“The national average has declined for another week, extending the slide for the eleventh straight week. Gas prices are now $1.20 per gallon lower than mid-June with Americans spending $450 million less on gasoline every day as a result,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Some issues have developed that we’re keeping a close eye on, including the shut down of the largest refinery in the Midwest. While that refinery may get back online sooner rather than later, it’s not impossible that down the road the situation could impact prices in the region. For the rest of the country, however, we’ll continue to see prices moderate. This is of course subject to hurricane season, and it does appear that the tropics are starting to see some activity, so there’s no guarantee the decline will continue.”

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.