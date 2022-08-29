Grandin Theatre completes $350,000 ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Grandin Theatre is set to open back up this weekend after completing its $350,000 campaign.

The ‘Heart in the Main’ campaign surpassed its original goal of $350,000 for renovations in the main theatre. The renovations include an upgraded sound system, new screen and a velvet curtain for the stage.

One of the final donations of $119,000 from Community Foundation in Roanoke helped the theatre close out its campaign.

Grandin Theatre’s executive director explained he’s excited for the community to come back into the theatre.

“These renovations just mean our community is going to have a lot more different ways that they can engage in this theatre, which is the oldest arts and cultural venue that we have in the region,” Ian Fortier said. “This is sort of a cultural icon in the Roanoke region and we hold that in the highest regards.”

The theatre will showcase the new renovations October 22 with its ‘90th Anniversary Gala’.

