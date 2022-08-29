Liberty football prepares for season kickoff at Southern Miss

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Excitement is in the air at Liberty University, where for the first time in a long time, it’s finally game week.

Head Coach Hugh Freeze says you can never really know if you’re ready for a matchup like they have coming up this Saturday against Southern Miss, but it will truly be a test.

“Looking forward to seeing where we are and I don’t think there’s any way to judge that.”

Between naming Charlie Brewer the starting quarterback last week and a host of other transfers, the Flames have a lot of variables in the mix heading into their first game of the season.

“People ask me everywhere I go, ‘are you all ready?’ and I say I have no idea, but we’re ready to see if we’re ready or not. You certainly wish you were against an easier test than what we’re going to face down in Hattiesburg on Saturday night. I think this is going to be one of the more improved teams in the nation truthfully,” notes Coach Freeze. Saturday’s matchup will be a homecoming of sorts for Freeze, as the Flames first test of the year will take place on his alma mater’s turf. While he still has loved ones in the area, he says he’s focused on one thing.

“I want to win. I don’t get caught up in the emotions of it being back home.”

He says his team is about as heathy as can be expected, and praised their discipline heading into week one. Coach Freeze also said he is expecting this first game to be a good start to continuing to grow as a team.

“It’ll be a hostile place against a very good football team, but we’re going to experience that a lot this year I think and how we handle the good times and the bad times will start defining us.”

Southern Miss will welcome Liberty this Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.