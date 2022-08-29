Liberty sending teams to help with Kentucky storm relief

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Liberty University’s disaster relief initiative, LU Serve Now, is organizing two groups of students and advisers that will travel to Kentucky this semester to help communities ravaged by flood and tornado damage over the past year.

The first team will leave for Jackson, Ky. on Wednesday and return back on September 4. Jackson was hit by catastrophic flooding in July, leaving thousands of residents displaced. The group will aid in cleaning up debris and beautifying properties.

A second team will arrive in Mayfield, Ky. on October 2 and stay through October 8 to help rebuild residences left damaged after a tornado last December. The storm left 85 people dead, and was the deadliest December tornado event in United States history.

“The Serve Now program puts students in the very midst of disaster relief and humanitarian aid situations in which they are building that skill of helping somebody, ministering to somebody’s spiritual needs, and ministering to somebody’s emotional needs,” director of LU Serve Chad Nelson added. “And as they do that, they are conformed into the image of Jesus, thereby continuing to pursue that ideal of being a Champion for Christ.”

“The program is a platform for students to be the hands and feet of Jesus in a unique way.”

The university says students looking to apply for the LU Serve Now program for the Fall must submit an application by September 2.

Contact luservenow@liberty.edu with questions regarding the group and its crisis and response efforts.

