Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Blacksburg.

The shooting took place August 26 at a home in the 3000 block of Yellow Sulphur Road in the Town of Blacksburg, according to police.

Police say about 2 a.m., Blacksburg Police received a call for a welfare check at the home. Officers from the Blacksburg Police Department and deputies from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrived and spoke with Joshua Amodeo, 29, outside the home.

Amodeo went inside the home and came back out with a gun, according to police, and shot it at police, who returned fire. Amodeo died at the scene.

No officers or deputies were injured.

Virginia State Police are leading the investigation at the request of Blacksburg Police. when the investigation is done, Virginia State Police will turn their findings over to the Blacksburg Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.

