Pittsylvania County receives grant to improve water and sewer infrastructure

Pittsylvania County water improvements
Pittsylvania County water improvements(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pittsylvania County will make improvements to its water and sewer infrastructure.

Pittsylvania County received a $2.4 million grant from the United States Department of Commerce to make necessary water and sewer upgrades.

The upgrades will ensure the existing water stations continue to provide quality water to residents and businesses.

Some of the sewer pumps receiving improvements include those on Highway 41, Hodnett’s Mill, and Blairs.

“It’s one of the absolute necessities of life. Not only do we need good, reliable, clean water, the pressure has to be to where it supplies everybody that’s on that system. So, with these pumping stations in dire need of improvements, that will help that process tremendously,” said Vic Ingram, Chairman for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

They say the improvements should be complete within two years.

