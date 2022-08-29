Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police.

He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area.

As this call was being responded to, officers were alerted to another man who had been shot that arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle.

No arrests were made.

Early evidence shows both victims were involved in the shooting outside the business.

Contact 544-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

