Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke

Photo: WDBJ7
Photo: WDBJ7(Photo: WDBJ7)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Octavius Z. Cooke, 25 of Rocky Mount, was identified as the victim of a shooting in the 1900 block of 10th Street NW early Sunday morning, according to Roanoke Police.

He was found in the parking lot of a business in the area.

As this call was being responded to, officers were alerted to another man who had been shot that arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle.

No arrests were made.

Early evidence shows both victims were involved in the shooting outside the business.

Contact 544-344-8500 or text 274637 (beginning the message with “RoanokePD” so it is properly sent) with information. Both methods can stay anonymous, according to Roanoke Police.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Interstate 81 crash in Roanoke County
Man dies after truck overturns along I-81S in Roanoke Co.
Photo: WDBJ7
One person dead, another in hospital after shooting in NW Roanoke
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Man dies after Rockbridge Co. crash
File - Police lights
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg

Latest News

A cold front will bring scattered storms then drier air by midweek.
Monday, August 29 - Evening Outlook
Pulaski's West Main St.
Pulaski revamping downtown traffic pattern during upcoming waterline upgrade
Liberty sending teams to help with Kentucky storm relief
Tradesman Trucking comes to Gretna
Tradesman Trucking to bring 30 jobs to Gretna Industrial Park