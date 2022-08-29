Pulaski revamping downtown traffic pattern during upcoming waterline upgrade

Hometown Local
Pulaski's West Main St.
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
PULASKI, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Pulaski will begin a waterline replacement project this fall.

During that project, the town is working to make some changes to the downtown area.

“Now’s the time to do it, for sure, because we’ve had a lot of interest in the downtown,” Pulaski Town Manager Darlene Burcham said.

This project will run water directly to buildings within downtown Pulaski to allow for the buildings to have mixed use permits.

“I think coming out of COVID, a lot of people are looking to smaller communities as places to both live and have their businesses,” Burcham said.

She says while the pipes are being upgraded, there will also be some changes to the look of downtown.

“We think we’ll make a decision very soon to have permanent two way streets on both Main Street and Third Street,” she said.

Burcham says a recent traffic study shows there’s no longer a need for four of the current stoplights downtown.

“We see too many people running red lights in today’s world,” she said. “A four way stop seems to bring out the better part of people where they do stop, look to see if anybody’s coming, before they move in whatever direction they’re interested in.”

The sidewalks will also receive some upgrades.

“Well we are in the early stages of a redesign of the curb gutter sidewalk and streetscape that will undoubtedly cause us to have new kinds of trees, new tree beds, as well as different sidewalks,” Burcham said.

