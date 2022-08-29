Record Review: 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card hits new heights for sports items at $12.6M

(WDBJ) - I would say it is time to go up and check your attic, but your best chance at one of these might be at the bottom of a river. More on that later.

What a few nice weeks it was for Wagner. The mighty 1909 T206 Honus Wagner, graded a Good SGC 2 and sold by Goldin Auctions, stood atop the sports memorabilia world with a $7.25M sale, but no longer in the cards as the hobby’s heavyweight.

The card allegedly pulled from production due to Wagner’s distaste for being marketed alongside tobacco to children was smoked to the tune of $5.35 Million by a kid from Oklahoma.

The new world record for not only cards, but any sports item (that we know of) belongs to a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle SGC 9.5 Mint Plus card. The card has a population of one, and was sold by Heritage Auctions in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Yes, there are three statistically higher-graded numeric options out there, all by grading company PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator). They, however, have no grade available on their scale between a 9 (Mint) and 10, meaning 10 is their Gem Mint (or Mint Plus equivalent grade).

SGC also has a 10 Pristine and 10 Pristine Gold Label available within their arsenal should the card warrant the lofty label.

The 1952 Topps Mantle comes with as much of a lure of legend as the two pieces it now stands above, the Wagner and soccer all-time great Diego Maradona’s game-used jersey from the “Hand of God” and Goal of the Century performance in the 1986 World Cup that sold for $9.2M sold in May 2022 through Sotheby’s.

Believe it or not, Topps could not sell enough of these cards back in the 50s to warrant giving them warehouse space. That means dumping them in a river apparently as the next best option.

Thousands of these cards, not just Mantles, were tossed in the Hudson River to rid the company of their cardboard conundrum. Yes, there have been people and groups who have scientifically tried to calculate the probability of condition, cost to coordinate, etc. of a trip to the bottom to salvage what they can. No, it has not happened yet (as of August 28, 2022) but hey, $12.6 million can make people do crazy things.

Speaking of the wild and crazy, if add another $800K to that Maradona jersey sale, you would have Mickey Mantle’s net worth at the time he died in 1995, $10 million. That’s right. $10 million.

According to Sports Collectors Daily, “The Mick” alive was worth less than his card just sold for.

Is it a rookie card, or is it not, is something that collectors debate to this day, with a 1951 Bowman card also being released prior to “The Mick’s” first Topps issue. What cannot be debated is the iconic Mona Lisa-esque light blue background of a summer sky behind one of sports’ all-time figures looking off into what his career might hold.

Spoiler, a lot.

