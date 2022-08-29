Roanoke man lends a hand in flood-stricken eastern Kentucky

NEON, Ky. (WDBJ) - If you’ve visited a haunted house in the Roanoke valley, chances are you’ve encountered Billy Glen Nauert.

He’s ‘Beetlejuice’ to many of his friends here in western Virginia, and now to some new friends in eastern Kentucky.

After flooding hit eastern Kentucky in July, Nauert researched the areas that were hardest hit. He found Neon, which is just three and a half hours from the Roanoke Valley.

He has spent close to three weeks there, shoveling mud, hauling trash and helping out any way he can.

“I would think of the stuff in my house I would not want to lose, and yet, it’s broken and muddy and damaged so they have to just throw it in the trash. And it’s heartbreaking seeing these people when they have to pick that stuff up and throw it in the dumpster.”

Nauert said the visit has restored his faith in humanity.

“When all this other stuff is going on, and you think that nobody really cares for anybody any more, nobody’s words or values are good any more, they are,” Nauert said. “There are still a lot of people out there that love each other, will help each other at any time of need or not. And I needed that in my life.”

Nauert said he can see some improvement in the last three weeks, but recovery is slow.

He said the people in Neon are beginning to move from the cleanup stage to rebuilding.

And he encourages everyone to consider a gift to the Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.

