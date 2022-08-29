Tradesman Trucking to bring 30 jobs to Gretna Industrial Park

Gretna, Va. (WDBJ) - A trucking company is relocating its headquarters to Gretna’s Industrial Park.

Tradesman Trucking is investing a truckload of money into the construction of its headquarters in Gretna.

The soon-to-be-22,500-square-foot, $4.5 million facility officially broke ground Saturday morning.

This will be the first company in the past 15 years to come to the Gretna Industrial Park.

“The county spent a lot of money to build a park, and for it to sit there vacant with no occupants, it’s sort of frustrating. Even though it did take a long time to land a corporation such as Tradesman Trucking, that’s a good thing. It’ll offer some jobs for some local folks and bring us some additional revenue for our localities,” said Vic Ingram, Chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

The new headquarters will bring 30 new jobs and potentially more investors, to the area.

“It’s going to offer jobs and add some incentives for other companies to locate,” said Ingram. “It always helps our economy, so it’s a great boost there.”

“Bringing in the first tenant into the Gretna Industrial Park is a big deal because that’s the first domino to fall. There will be more tenants that come after that,” said Caleb Ayers, Pittsylvania County spokesperson.

Tradesman Trucking is looking to expand into the Industrial Park in the long haul – potentially opening a diner.

“Tradesman Trucking is already looking at ways to expand and grow in Gretna, even though they’re just now starting the process,” added Ayers. “So, it’s definitely an exciting time for Gretna. We believe this is the first of several that will come.”

Construction is said to be complete sometime next year.

