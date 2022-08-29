Hometown Local
Two killed in Buchanan County fire

Fire truck
Fire truck(monkey Business images)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BUCHANAN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The remains of two people were found after a fire in Buchanan County Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

Police say they were notified at 7:36 p.m. of a fire in the 1200 block of Meadows Rd, in the community of Raven.

An adult man was able to escape the fire. The remains of the two people were found once the fire was extinguished.

The bodies were taken to the Medical Examiners Office in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and for positive identification.

Police say at this time the fire isn’t being treated as suspicious in nature.

