Virginia Western Community College enrollment increases after years of decline

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After years of enrollment numbers going down, community colleges are finally starting to see an uptick in the number of full-time students. Virginia Western Community College is predicting a nearly 6% increase in full time student enrollments.

The increase comes at the same time of President Biden’s loan forgiveness announcement. Virginia Western’s president explained that’ll only help enrollment numbers continue to go up.

“That will give those students who make under $125,000 a year an opportunity to take further courses at the college because that debt’s going to be eliminated,” Dr. Robert Sandel said.

More than 9,000 students are enrolled at Virginia Western in 2022. Dr. Sandel explained how the pandemic hindered enrollments for community colleges across the country.

“Community college enrollments have had a tough time during COVID, so we are kind of ecstatic that we are kind of getting back in the path now of growth,” Dr. Sandel said. “We feel good about the growth, we have a lot of students on board and we’re moving forward.”

More students are choosing to start their degrees or go back to school at Virginia Western with a lower tuition cost. Second-year student Kiana Watt explained the decision to attend Virginia Western was for financial reasons and to take advantage of the college’s expanded programs.

“Community colleges are starting to show a little bit more like, we’re here,” Watt said. “If you take this step, it’ll take you two steps higher than if you just went to a four-year-college and went from there.”

With Biden’s student loan forgiveness announcement, Dr. Sandel expects enrollment numbers to jump even higher for students going back to school.

“Any type of loan forgiveness is an asset to our students and that [helps with the] money they owe,” Dr. Sandel said. “That gives them an opportunity to sign up for other courses that they could be taking instead of adding more debt.”

Watt explained how the $10,000 in loan forgiveness could impact students at the community college level.

“I work and then I come to school and maybe I have a little bit of time in between to do what I want to do, but the majority is just me working and coming to school,” Watt said. “That $10,000 might be able to help me take a couple more classes and finish up [my program] a little bit earlier.”

Nearly 66% of Virginia Western grads don’t have any college debt before transferring to a four-year-university.

However, President Biden’s announcement doesn’t address the actual increasing cost of tuition, only the student loans.

