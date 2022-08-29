Hometown Local
Warm weather continues with numerous storms Tuesday

Temperatures continue to soar into the 80s to near 90
By Meteorologist Leo Hirsbrunner
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:43 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
  • Toasty conditions linger to start the work week
  • Greatest chance for rain is Tuesday
  • Cold front brings drier weather

THIS WEEK

Warm and humid conditions continue into the start of the week. A mix of sun and clouds is expected for Monday with highs in the 80s to near 90F. Feels-like temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than the actual air temperature with humidity levels running rather high for this time of year.

Highs on Monday will read in the 80s and low 90s, but that feels-like temperature will be a few degrees warmer.(WDBJ7)

Rain chances stay on the lower end today, but a better chance for afternoon showers and storms arrives on Tuesday afternoon as a front moves in. We’ll still be hot on Tuesday with highs staying in the 80s and low 90s.

A cold front will bring more numerous showers and storms Tuesday.(WDBJ Weather)

After Tuesday the chance for rain/storms is non-existent for the rest of the work week as dry air moves in behind the front. Lots of sun is in store by the middle of the work week. Refreshing air will be in place too as we say goodbye to the humidity!

Best chance for rain is Tuesday; changes are in store behind the cold front!(WDBJ7)

On Wednesday will be in the 80s for most (still warm this day), but cooler overnight lows build in Wednesday night dropping into the 50s and low 60s. Temperatures will drop down a few degrees and should be near seasonable by Thursday.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is watching 4 tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Gradual strengthening is possible with these systems. It’ll be a close call to see if we have a named storm for the month of August! The peak time for development is September 10th.

The NHC is monitoring 4 areas for possible development.(WDBJ Weather)

Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

